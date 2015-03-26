WASHINGTON, March 26 The head of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board has resigned weeks after lawmakers with oversight of his agency accused him of hostility toward his staff, a White House official said on Thursday.

Rafael Moure-Eraso stepped down from his role as chairman of the CSB, an independent federal agency responsible for investigating industrial and chemical accidents.

"The White House asked for and received Dr. Rafael Moure-Eraso's resignation," the official said.

His term was up in June and earlier this month Obama nominated Vanessa Sutherland, a lawyer at the pipeline safety office, for the position. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)