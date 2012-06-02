CHICAGO President Barack Obama, sneaking a break from the glamour of the White House, told supporters on Friday he was looking forward to spending a night in his own home and savoring life's simple pleasures.

"I am sleeping in my own bed tonight," Obama said at an enthusiastic fund-raising event in Chicago, his adopted home town. "I'm going to go into my pantry. I might cook something for myself, potter around in the back yard a little bit."

Obama, joking with reporters last month after a NATO summit in Chicago, made it clear he missed visiting his home in the upscale Hyde Park neighborhood, after security and traffic concerns had made it impossible for him to go home for a night.

The president's wife and daughters were not expected to join him in Chicago, where he was attending three fundraising events after visiting Minneapolis to talk about the economy. Obama is scheduled to fly back to Washington on Saturday.

Obama last popped into his Chicago home in January, but did not spend the night on that occasion, the White House said.

