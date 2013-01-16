By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 16 U.S. President Barack Obama
is likely to name deputy national security adviser Denis
McDonough his next chief of staff, replacing Jack Lew after his
nomination to be treasury secretary, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
McDonough, a longtime Obama foreign policy adviser who
worked on the Democrat's 2008 presidential campaign, would bring
a strong working relationship and long history with the
president to the job.
Two associates of McDonough said they would be surprised if
he did not land the position, though administration officials
have indicated it is not a done deal.
An announcement is expected soon.
A foreign policy specialist who has traveled abroad on his
own to represent Obama, McDonough would lead a broad domestic
portfolio as chief of staff. Obama has identified deficit
reduction, immigration reform and gun control as his top policy
priorities for the first year of his second term.
Rob Nabors, the White House director of legislative affairs
who was a critical player in the "fiscal cliff" talks with
congressional leaders, is expected to be promoted to deputy
chief of staff, according to one source with close ties to the
White House.
Nabors would replace outgoing deputy chief of staff
Nancy-Anne DeParle, whose last day at the White House is Friday.
McDonough is known for working notoriously long hours. If
chosen, his selection would be in line with an Obama trend of
keeping close confidants within his inner circle.
McDonough has been on the White House National Security
Council since Obama became president, with stints as NSC chief
of staff and communications chief before assuming his current
role of assistant to the president and deputy national security
adviser.
McDonough was a foreign policy adviser to former Senate
Democratic Leader Tom Daschle and a former senior fellow at the
Center for American Progress, a progressive-leaning advocacy
group.
He would become Obama's fourth chief of staff.
Rahm Emanuel, now the mayor Chicago, led Obama's White House
during the first half of his first term during fights over the
economic stimulus package and healthcare reform.
Bill Daley, a former Commerce secretary for President Bill
Clinton, served as Obama's second chief of staff, after an
interim period filled by close aide Pete Rouse. Daley was not a
part of Obama's campaign-connected inner circle, however, and
left after a year in the job.
Lew took over from Daley, who returned to Illinois. A
popular and low-key chief, Lew served as a deputy to Secretary
of State Hillary Clinton and as a budget director for Obama
before taking his position in the West Wing.