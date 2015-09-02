WASHINGTON The Pentagon has not detected any threatening activity from the Chinese navy vessels in the Bering Sea, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Based on their analysis they have not detected any sort of threat or threatening activities," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. "They are monitoring movement of the ships but the intent of this is still unclear."

Five Chinese Navy ships are sailing in international waters in the Bering Sea, off Alaska, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, in an apparent first for China's military that came just as President Barack Obama toured Alaska.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)