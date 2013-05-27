By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 27 President Barack Obama will
join New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday for a tour of
the Jersey Shore damaged by Superstorm Sandy, replaying a scene
from last year that some observers believe helped Obama win
re-election.
Christie, a Republican, gave Obama, a Democrat, blunt praise
for his response to the devastating storm that hit the U.S. East
Coast just days before the Nov. 6 election.
"I cannot thank the president enough for his personal
concern and his compassion," Christie said during an Oct. 31
tour together of the damaged areas.
Though Christie supported the Republican presidential
candidate, Mitt Romney, in the 2012 race, his compliments to the
Democratic incumbent were seen as a boost to Obama.
The president could probably use the help again.
Obama has spent the last two weeks trying to get past a
series of controversies over his administration's handling of
the attacks in Benghazi, Libya, the targeting of journalists in
leak probes, and the response to revelations that the Internal
Revenue Service gave extra scrutiny to conservative-leaning
groups.
This will be his second tour of a storm-battered area in as
many days. On Sunday, Obama traveled to Oklahoma to view the
damage from a tornado.
The president has sought to portray his administration as
being quick and effective at responding to natural disasters, in
contrast to his predecessor, George W. Bush, whose
administration was widely criticized for its handling of
Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005.
The White House said Obama and Christie would view the
recovery efforts from Sandy, including preparations by local
businesses ahead of the important summer tourist season.
"The president ... will visit with families and business
owners who have shown such resilience in the face of the
destructive storm, highlight the extensive rebuilding efforts to
date, and underscore his administration's ongoing commitment to
stand with the impacted communities as the important work of
recovery continues," the White House said.
Christie is a potential Republican candidate for president
in 2016. After struggling with obesity for much of his adult
life, Christie said earlier this month he underwent lap band
surgery to lose weight.
Obama, a lanky exercise fanatic, cannot run for president
again.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)