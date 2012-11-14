WASHINGTON Nov 14 U.S. President Barack Obama
said that melting ice caps and increasing global temperatures
are signs that climate change is real and that he will seek to
mitigate the damage from the phenomenon.
The impact of a warming globe will be costly and the steps
to reduce carbon in the atmosphere will also require big
investments and so confronting climate change will be a
difficult political undertaking, Obama said.
"You can expect that you will hear more from me in the
coming months and years about how we can shape an agenda that
garners bipartisan support," the president told a news
conference, noting that there is a way to confront climate
change and help the economy.