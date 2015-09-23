WASHINGTON, Sept 23 President Barack Obama said
he hopes major countries agree to "aggressive enough targets" to
cut carbon emissions at climate talks in Paris later this year,
but he said any deal will fall short of what is needed to slow
global warming.
"I'm less concerned about the precise number, because let's
stipulate right now, whatever various country targets are, it's
still going to fall short of what the science requires," Obama
said in an interview published in Rolling Stone magazine.
Scientists say global warming needs to be limited to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) to avoid devastating
droughts and rising sea levels.
Countries are submitting pledges to cut emissions ahead of
the UN summit. So far, those pledges are estimated to limit
warming to 3 degrees Celsius.
Obama said "a percent here or a percent there" in pledged
cuts "is not going to be a deal breaker," but said it was
critical to set up a system to require countries to review their
pledges every five years and continue to make cuts after the
Paris talks conclude.
"The key for Paris is just to make sure that everybody is
locked in, saying, 'We're going to do this.'" Obama said in the
interview, which was conducted on Sept. 1 in Kotzebue, Alaska, a
small town north of the Arctic circle.
The article was released on Wednesday, coinciding with a
visit to the White House by Pope Francis, who has urged the
world to address climate change.
[Link to Rolling Stone article: rol.st/1NT5RSC]
With only 16 months left in office, the Obama administration
is pushing to make curbs on carbon emissions a key part of what
Obama hopes will be his presidential legacy.
He tried early in his first term to legislate a market-based
system to "cap and trade" emissions, but Congress failed to back
the plan. "We hadn't built enough of the consensus that was
required to get that done," Obama said in the interview.
Obama also recalled the "disorganized mess" in Copenhagen in
December 2009, during the last UN summit on climate change,
which failed to produce a deal.
"I still remember flying in that last day, and nothing was
happening, and I literally had to rescue the entire enterprise
by crashing a meeting of the BRIC countries [Brazil, Russia,
India and China] and strong-arming them into coming up with at
least a document that could build some consensus going into the
future," Obama said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Andrea Ricci)