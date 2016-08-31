By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 31 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday embarked on a 10-day trip during which he will stress
the urgency of curbing climate change and try to achieve some
final agreements on the issue with world leaders at a G20
meeting in China.
Obama, who is racing to cement his legacy on climate before
his presidency ends on Jan. 20, will showcase both progress on
climate and looming threats in stops at Lake Tahoe, Nevada,
Honolulu, and an ocean refuge in the remote Midway Atoll.
On Saturday, he will discuss further steps on climate change
with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is hosting the summit of
the G20 group of leading economies, where climate is part of the
agenda.
Obama and Xi worked together to secure a global deal to cut
carbon emissions at a Paris conference last year and are
expected to take the next steps soon to help bring the agreement
into force.
At a Nevada summit on the health of Lake Tahoe, known for
its clarity, Obama will talk about drought, wildfires and gains
the United States has made in renewable energy. He will point to
U.S. carbon emissions that are at their lowest level in almost
two decades, the White House said.
"He has not backed off," said Senate Democratic Leader Harry
Reid of Nevada, who is hosting the summit.
"He is somebody who has been unrelenting in recognizing that
climate change is not a scientific hoax," Reid said in an
interview.
Green groups have cheered Obama but also are prodding him
not to rest on his laurels.
"We're hoping that he will actually withdraw the Arctic from
his five-year plan on offshore drilling, like he did with the
Atlantic, because it's an even worse place to drill, frankly,"
said Jackie Savitz, a marine biologist with the Oceana
conservation group.
Later on Wednesday, Obama will speak with leaders of Pacific
Island nations at risk from climate change and a congress of
conservation leaders in Honolulu.
Last week, he quadrupled the size of the Papahnaumokukea
Marine National Monument off the coast of Hawaii, banning
commercial fishing and drilling from a huge area known for its
coral reefs, sharks and seals.
He will venture deep into the monument on Thursday during a
rare presidential stop at Midway Atoll, where climate advocates
hope the pictures tell the story.
"Having the president standing in a place that could
disappear would be a powerful message on climate change and
ocean health," said Seth Horstmeyer, a director with Pew's
Global Ocean Legacy project.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)