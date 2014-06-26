By Annika McGinnis
| WASHINGTON, June 25
WASHINGTON, June 25 President Barack Obama
lampooned congressional skepticism over climate change on
Wednesday, saying that lawmakers who balk at tackling air
pollution are either blind to science or cowed by extremists.
In a speech to the League of Conservation Voters, the
president enumerated the steps he has taken to slow pollution
and rein in emissions that scientists say have trapped heat in
the earth's atmosphere.
One such measure, a sweeping plan to cut power plant
pollution unveiled earlier this month, stirred ire among
Republicans and some Democrats, particularly in parts of the
country that produce coal.
The president mocked those who question the science behind
climate change or the urgency of addressing the problem, which
has emerged as a legacy issue for his presidency and a
polarizing topic in November congressional elections.
"In most communities and work places, et cetera, when you
talk to folks, they may not know how big a problem, they may not
know exactly how it works, they may doubt that we can do
something about it, but generally they don't just say, no, I
don't believe anything scientists say," he said, to laughter.
He likened evidence that human activity causes global
warming to the medical profession's confidence in the health
risks of smoking.
"I'm not a doctor either, but if a bunch of doctors tell me
that tobacco can cause lung cancer, then I'll say, OK," he said.
"Right? I mean, it's not that hard."
Some lawmakers may secretly believe that man-made climate
change is real but are afraid to admit so for fear of "being run
out of town by a bunch of fringe elements that thinks climate
science is a liberal plot", Obama said.
Republican and some Democratic lawmakers argue that the
Obama administration's tougher environmental regulations will
hold back economic growth and hurt employment.
The president has sought in announcements and public
appearances this week to draw attention to his efforts to slow
climate change.
The White House said on Wednesday Obama's policies would
eventually cut almost 3 billion tons of carbon pollution between
2020 and 2025, develop renewable energy to power almost 2
million homes, train more than 50,000 solar industry workers and
save people billions on their energy bills.
