By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 8 President Barack Obama slipped
into the role of late night talk show host on Monday, nudging
Stephen Colbert away from his perch during an appearance on the
comedian's satirical program and poking fun at himself in the
process.
"You've been taking a lot of shots at my job, I've decided
I'm going to go ahead and take a shot at yours," Obama said
before sitting down alone behind Colbert's desk.
"As you know I, Stephen Colbert, have never cared for our
president," Obama proceeded, pretending to be the comedian.
"The guy is so arrogant, I bet he talks about himself in the
third person," he said to laughter and applause.
The president has appeared regularly on daytime and
nighttime talk shows to reach specific constituency groups,
including young people, who are a key Colbert demographic.
In the surprise opening segment, Obama read the remarks that
were supposedly prepared for Colbert while flippant commentary
appeared on the screen next to him, drawing howls from the
audience.
"Young people don't watch real news shows like this one,"
Obama quipped about "The Colbert Report," which follows the
format of a traditional news program.
"They watch comedy shows. And I just don't see the president
going on one of those. They're beneath his dignity."
The show reverted to its typical question-and-answer format
once Colbert returned to the stage. Colbert tried to get Obama
to confirm one of the numbers from the nuclear launch codes to
which the president always has access. Obama demurred.
He pushed Obama to rate himself as a great or "the greatest"
president. Obama demurred again.
On policy matters, Obama repeated his stance that approval
of TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL pipeline from
Canada would be based on whether it would exacerbate climate
change. He noted the project would not create many jobs.
When Colbert highlighted the president's positive job
creation record, he joked that Obama had provided a lot of
employment for secretaries of defense.
"That's boosted our numbers a little bit," Obama replied,
appearing unamused.
Under pressure, Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel recently
announced he was stepping down and Obama has nominated former
Pentagon official Ash Carter to take his place.
If confirmed, Carter would be the fourth person to serve in
the role under Obama.
(Editing by Paul Tait)