WASHINGTON Jan 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Tuesday pledged to work with Republican and Democratic
lawmakers on a formal authorization of the use of military force
against Islamic State militants after taking a go-slow approach
to the topic last year.
The agreement came during a White House meeting with
bipartisan congressional leaders during which Obama sought to
develop a better working relationship with Congress for the year
after the partisan bickering that has marked much of his
presidency.
The Obama administration has argued that its five-month-long
campaign of air strikes in Iraq and Syria against Islamic State
militants is legal, based on authorization passed in the early
2000s under President George W. Bush for the Iraq War and
fighting al Qaeda and associated groups.
But several members of Congress have said it would be
preferable to debate and pass a new authorization for combating
Islamic State fighters, who have killed thousands of people
while seizing swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria. The White
House had set the issue aside until now.
"The president committed to working with members of both
parties on text for an AUMF (authorization of military force)
that Congress can pass to show the world America stands united
against ISIL," the White House said, using an acronym for
Islamic State.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed the step,
telling reporters later that a good starting place for Obama is
"for him to tell us what he wants, and to provide the initial
document." He said he expected it in the near future.
Obama, who has been criticized by both Republicans and
Democrats for not developing closer relationships with
lawmakers, brought in 16 congressional leaders to the White
House to take stock of what is possible this year now that both
houses of Congress are led by Republicans.
Obama enters the new year in a stronger political position
due to improved economic growth.
Despite a Republican rout in November mid-term elections,
Obama has seen a slight rebound in his job approval numbers, and
he and his aides say he has six to nine months to achieve major
priorities before the country turns its attention to the
campaign to replace him in 2016.
In his opening remarks to the congressional leaders, Obama
mentioned cybersecurity, trade and tax reform as three areas
where agreement might be found.
"We're in a position to make sure that 2015 is an even
stronger year. And relative to our competitors, we are holding
much better cards. The key now is for us to work as a team to
make sure whether we build on this progress," Obama said.
Boehner, however, raised the prospect of constructing the
long-stalled Keystone XL pipeline. Obama has pledged to veto
legislation that would require him to approve construction of
the Canada-to-Texas pipeline.
Boehner also made clear the House would push ahead with a
funding bill for the Homeland Security Department that would cut
funds for use in carrying out Obama's executive action late last
year to relax U.S. policy toward illegal immigrants.
