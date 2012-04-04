WASHINGTON, April 4 President Barack Obama
called on Wednesday for stricter controls on lawmakers to
confront "the corrosive influence" of money in Washington as he
signed into law an insider trading ban he said was needed to
help restore trust in the U.S. government.
The Democrat, who is running for re-election in November,
said the STOCK Act he signed at the White House made plain that
members of Congress using non-public information to improve
their personal investment portfolios were breaking the law.
Enforcement of the core stock trading disclosure provisions
will begin in July.
He also called for more restrictions, saying lawmakers
should not be allowed to own stocks in industries they have the
power to affect and that people who bundle campaign funds for
Congress should not be able to lobby elected representatives.
"The powerful shouldn't get to create one set of rules for
themselves and another set of rules for everybody else," Obama
said, linking the insider trading legislation to one of his key
campaign themes: economic fairness.
"If we expect that to apply to our biggest corporations and
to our most successful citizens, it certainly should apply to
our elected officials, especially at a time when there is a
deficit of trust between this city and the rest of the country,"
he said.
Obama has been seeking to distance himself from an unpopular
and fractious Congress, where Republicans control the House of
Representatives and his fellow Democrats have a majority in the
Senate. He had called for a tightening of insider trading rules
in his State of the Union address in January.
The STOCK Act, which passed the House in February and the
Senate in March, specifies that Securities and Exchange
Commision prohibitions against trading on non-public information
applies to lawmakers and their staff members.
In November, a CBS "60 Minutes" show exposed questionable
stock transactions by several members of Congress, including
Republican House Speaker John Boehner and House Democratic
leader Nancy Pelosi.
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a Republican, said the
bipartisan support of the insider trading legislation "shows
that we can come together and deliver results for the American
people."