WASHINGTON, July 16 A prominent Republican
congressman accused President Barack Obama's former labor
secretary on Wednesday of breaking federal law by seeking
political campaign contributions for Obama's 2012 re-election
effort.
In his latest salvo at White House political tactics, U.S.
Representative Darrell Issa played a tape of what he said was a
2012 voicemail from Labor Secretary Hilda Solis in which she
solicits money from an unidentified subordinate.
Issa, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform
Committee, convened a hearing of the panel after the White House
said on Tuesday that political adviser David Simas would not
answer a subpoena to appear because he was immune from being
compelled to testify.
Before ending the hearing without testimony from other
witnesses, Issa played the tape in which a woman seeks a
political contribution in what Issa said was a violation of the
Hatch Act restricting federal employees' political activity.
In the tape, the person Issa identified as Solis says:
"Wanted to ask you if you could, um, help us get folks organized
to come to a fundraiser that we're doing for Organizing for
America for Obama campaign on Friday at La Fonda at 6 p.m. ...
There are a lot of folks that we know that are coming but wanted
to ask you if you might help contribute or get other folks to
help out."
The Los Angeles Times reported this year that Solis was
being investigated by the FBI for her role in the La Fonda
fundraiser.
Solis, who was elected last month to the Los Angeles County
board of supervisors, did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to comment on
the Solis audio tape, saying it was part of an ongoing law
enforcement investigation that dates to January.
Issa subpoenaed Simas last week to testify about how his
office complies with the Hatch Act. Simas is director of the
White House Office of Political Strategy and Outreach. Recent
presidents, both Democratic and Republican, have all had at
least one top political adviser in a similar position.
"It is ironic that an administration claiming to be the most
transparent, ever, had resisted oversight of its political
office and offered less cooperation than its predecessors," Issa
said.
Earnest blasted Issa's activities, including a blizzard of
subpoenas, calling them "shenanigans" and said that he had been
distributing subpoenas like candy on Halloween.
In written testimony, Carolyn Lerner, head of the Office of
Special Counsel, said Simas' office "appears to be operating in
a manner that is consistent with Hatch Act restrictions."
U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on
the committee, also lashed out at Issa.
"We do not simply haul in one of the president's top
advisers at will. There must be a valid reason," he said.
