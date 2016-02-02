(Deletes redundant time element from first paragraph)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. President Barack Obama
will meet with a frequent critic, House Speaker Paul Ryan, on
Tuesday, as the political leaders look for areas where they may
be able to overcome partisan divisions.
In a rare public detente, the Democratic president will hold
his first formal face-to-face meeting with Ryan since the
Wisconsin congressman took over the top post in the
Republican-dominated House of Representatives in October after
John Boehner of Ohio stepped down.
The get-together is scheduled to take place in the Oval
Office at 11:15 a.m. ET (1615 GMT) and will also include the
Republican-controlled Senate's majority leader, Mitch McConnell
of Kentucky.
While the White House has pointed to several areas where it
believes the White House and Congress may be able to find common
ground during Obama's last year in office, the search for
compromise will likely prove elusive.
Known as the architect of conservative budget plans that
sought to slash social safety net programs and cut tax rates for
the wealthy, Ryan has been critical of Obama's executive actions
on immigration reform, gun control and the administration's
decision to halt coal leasing on public lands.
Ryan was part of the losing bid to unseat Obama in the 2012
election, when he was Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney's running mate.
Increasingly overshadowed by the race for his successor,
Obama has attacked Republicans for not putting forward their own
policies that would help middle- and working-class families.
But, Obama has stressed that Congress may still be able to
make progress on certain issues, including reforming mandatory
minimum prison sentences for nonviolent drug offenses and
addressing an epidemic of heroin addiction and prescription drug
abuse.
The White House on Monday said the leaders will likely also
discuss ratifying the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal and
providing tools to help address Puerto Rico's fiscal crisis, as
well as the administration's push to advance cancer treatment.
"These are all things that Republicans independently say are
priorities for them," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told
reporters at a briefing.
Obama and Ryan are also slated to have lunch together at the
White House after the Oval Office gathering, where the leaders
are expected to discuss similar topics, according to Earnest.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)