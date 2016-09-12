WASHINGTON, Sept 12 President Barack Obama said
after meeting with congressional leaders on Monday he was
encouraged that Congress would be able to pass short term
spending legislation to keep the government open.
Obama, who met with Republican Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell and Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and their
Democratic counterparts at the White House, said he was also
hopeful about reaching agreements with Congress on funding for
the Zika virus and for disaster relief in Louisiana which
suffered flooding recently.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe)