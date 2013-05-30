WASHINGTON May 30 The White House proposed
legislation on Thursday to cap the pay of federal government
contractors at no more than the U.S. president's annual salary,
saying it wanted to stop "wasteful expenditure."
The president makes $400,000 a year and the current cap on
pay for executives at federal contractors is due to be raised in
the coming weeks to about $950,000 from $763,000, the White
House Office of Management and Budget said.
"This wasteful expenditure of taxpayer resources must stop,"
OMB official Joe Jordan said.
Jordan said the cap on contractor pay has climbed so steeply
because it is pegged to private sector executive pay increases.
The administration's proposal would allow exceptions in
situations where recruitment is difficult.
The change would apply to thousands of employees and save
hundreds of millions of dollars annually, Jordan said. But he
said he was unable to provide more detailed information.
The caps apply to what contractors can pay their top five
executives.
Past efforts to get Congress to agree to lower caps have
gone nowhere. Senators Barbara Boxer, a Democrat, and Chuck
Grassley, a Republican, introduced legislation last year to
limit payments to the level of the president's salary.
The White House proposal could be a small bargaining chip as
it spars with congressional Republicans over the best ways to
cut federal spending and trim a massive budget deficit that both
political parties say they want to tame.