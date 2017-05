U.S. President Barack Obama participates in his last news conference of the year at the White House before leaving for his annual Hawaiian Christmas holiday in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he had "great confidence" that the hacking of Democratic Party officials and institutions were carried out by Russia and at the behest of high-level Russian officials.

"The intelligence that I've seen gives me great confidence in their assessment that the Russians carried out this hack," Obama said at a White House news conference.

