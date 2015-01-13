(Recasts with announcement, reactions, Treasury comment on
North Korea sanctions)
By Roberta Rampton and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Jan 13 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday renewed a push to beef up U.S. cybersecurity laws after
recent headline-grabbing hacking attacks against companies like
Sony Pictures, Home Depot and Target.
During a tour of a "war room" at the Department of Homeland
Security's cybersecurity nerve center, Obama said the recent
attacks have highlighted the threat faced by financial systems,
power grids and healthcare systems that run on networks
connected to the Internet.
"We've got to stay ahead of those who would do us harm. The
problem is that government and the private sector are still not
always working as closely together as we should," Obama said.
Congress has tried and failed for years to pass legislation
to encourage companies to share data from attacks with the
government, and each other, but grappled with liability issues
raised by companies and privacy concerns from civil liberties
groups.
But Obama proposed legislation, due to be sent to Congress
on Tuesday, that seeks a balance. It would offer liability
protection to companies that provide information in
near-real-time to the government, but require them to strip it
of any personal data.
Obama has elevated cybersecurity to the top of his 2015
agenda, seeing it as an area where cooperation is possible with
the Republican-led Congress.
He discussed the legislation on Tuesday with House Speaker
John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and said
they agreed cybersecurity needs to be addressed.
The White House will also build momentum for the legislative
move at a cybersecurity summit slated for Feb. 13 in Silicon
Valley, at Stanford University.
"Foreign governments, criminals and hackers probe America's
computer networks every single day. We saw that again in the
attack on Sony," Obama said.
Obama has blamed the Sony hack on North Korea. A top
Treasury Department sanctions official told lawmakers at a
hearing on Tuesday the agency was looking at more ways to cut
the country off from international financial systems.
On Monday, people claiming to be allied with Islamic State
militants hacked social media accounts for the U.S. military
command that oversees operations in the Middle East.
The attack is still under investigation but did not seem to
have affected classified information, Obama said.
'THOUGHTFUL PROPOSAL'
U.S. cyber officials and companies have for years urged
Congress to codify how they can best exchange information to
respond to hacking attacks.
Obama proposed legislation in 2011 that fizzled in Congress.
His revised plan seeks to address corporate concerns that
companies get immunity against government and private lawsuits
based on cyber threat-related data shared with federal
authorities.
Privacy advocates applauded the proposal to require
companies to strip private information from the data they share,
and cautiously welcomed a call for new privacy rules that will
determine how federal agencies are allowed to use and store the
data.
"It is a thoughtful proposal but ... there are still many
gaps that need to be filled," said Harley Geiger, senior counsel
at the Center for Democracy and Technology.
Privacy advocates remain concerned about the access that
intelligence agencies may have to the information companies
share with the Department of Homeland Security, following last
year's disclosures about the scope of U.S. surveillance programs
by former contractor Edward Snowden.
Obama also proposed to give law enforcement agencies broader
power to investigate and prosecute cybercrime, hoping to deter
the sale of spyware and theft of personal data.
His proposal would make selling stolen credit card
information overseas a crime and would allow authorities to
prosecute the sale of botnets, computer networks linked to
cybercrime.
He also wants to require companies to tell consumers within
30 days from the discovery of a data breach that their personal
information has been compromised.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Alina Selyukh; Additional
reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Nick Macfie, John
Whitesides and Tom Brown)