WASHINGTON President Barack Obama met the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in the White House on Wednesday and voiced support for preserving Tibet's unique religious traditions, the White House said on Wednesday.

But U.S. policy that Tibet is a part of China has not changed, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. He said the president's reception of the Dalai Lama in the White House residence, as opposed to the Oval Office, underscored the personal nature of their meeting.

"The president articulated his appreciation for the Dalai Lama's teachings and believes in preserving Tibet's unique religious, cultural and linguistic traditions," Earnest said.

