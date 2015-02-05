(Recasts with Obama comments, color from event, background)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. President Barack Obama
warmly acknowledged the Dalai Lama but did not meet directly
with him at a religious event in Washington closely watched by
Beijing, which has warned against any exchange with Tibet's
exiled spiritual leader.
Obama, who greeted the Buddhist monk with a bow-like
gesture, called him "a good friend" and "a powerful example of
what it means to practice compassion and who inspires us to
speak up for the freedom and dignity of all human beings."
Both figures were at an annual prayer breakfast in
Washington where Obama spoke about the importance of religious
freedom. The Dalai Lama was in the audience at a table in the
front row across from the president along with senior Obama
adviser Valerie Jarrett, a signal of White House support.
Obama nodded and smiled at the Dalai Lama, waving after
clasping his hands to greet the spiritual leader as the event
began. Organizers also recognized the monk, prompting applause.
The exchange may still rile China, which bristles at
politicians meeting with the Dalai Lama. After the breakfast
event was announced, Beijing said it opposed any country meeting
with him under any circumstances.
Before the event, an English-language commentary issued by
the state-run Xinhua news agency, which while not a formal
statement offers a reflection of Beijing's thinking, warned
against any encounter.
"Chumming with a secessionist is playing with fire," it
said. Any meeting would "dampen the hard-won positive momentum
in China-U.S. relations."
Outside the hotel hosting the event, nearly 100 supporters
of the Dalai Lama waved Tibetan flags while across the street,
about 50 people protested his presence.
The Dalai Lama fled to India after a failed uprising against
Chinese rule in 1959 and has infuriated Beijing, which denounces
him as a dangerous "splittist" seeking to establish an
independent Tibet. He has said he simply wants autonomy for
Tibet and does not advocate violence.
Obama and the spiritual leader are both Nobel Peace Prize
laureates and have met previously three times, most recently in
February 2014.
At the event, Obama echoed some of the monk's own teachings,
calling for religious tolerance and noting that too often faith
is twisted to justify violence.
"We see faith driving us to do right but we also see faith
being twisted and distorted, used as a wedge or, worse,
sometimes used as a weapon," he said, citing recent attacks in
Pakistan and Paris.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington and Ben Blanchard in
Beijing; Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert; Writing by Susan
Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott and Tom Brown)