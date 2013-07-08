WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
will describe on Monday his second-term plan for "smarter
government" by using technology and data to deliver services
faster and save taxpayers money, the White House said.
Obama will meet privately with his cabinet on Monday morning
about the plan and then make public remarks at 11:50 a.m. (1550
GMT).
The White House said the plan would build on progress made
so far in opening up government data to entrepreneurs and in
modernizing government services.
In Obama's first term, the effort helped the administration
reduce technology costs by more than $2.5 billion, the White
House said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)