WASHINGTON Dec 20 President Barack Obama says
he's not worried about his daughters starting to date. After
all, he's got some help keeping an eye on them.
Malia, age 15, and Sasha, age 12, are "very sensible," Obama
told comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey in a television
interview that aired on Friday.
"And the second thing is, I've got men with guns following
them around all the time," Obama quipped, referring to the
Secret Service detail that is a constant presence around his
family.
"This is the main reason I ran for re-election," he joked in
the light-hearted interview taped at the White House. "You know
I'm going to have them covered for most of high school."
Obama and his family left for a two-week holiday in Hawaii on
Friday.
He and his wife, first lady Michelle Obama, have worked hard
to keep their daughters out of the public eye as much as
possible during his presidency.
"They're doing great, but they grow up so fast," Obama said
in the interview.
Obama said he worries about "getting in the way of the girls
just having a normal life" and said he has taught them to make
good decisions about relationships.
"What I've told them before is, as long as that young man is
showing you respect, and is kind to you, then I'm not going to
be hovering over every second," he said.
"I think it's intimidating enough to be asking out the
daughter of the president without me adding to that intimidation
factor," he said.
