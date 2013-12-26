HONOLULU Dec 26 U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday signed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal 2014, authorizing appropriations for Department of Defense programs and related spending at other agencies.

The act sets out a Pentagon base budget of $526.8 billion in the 2014 fiscal year.

It boosts the Pentagon's ability to help destroy Syria's chemical weapons and also makes it easier for the White House to transfer prisoners from the military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to countries willing to accept them.

The bill also included several measures to reform the way the military justice system responds to sexual assaults.

