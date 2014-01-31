By John Whitesides
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 31 Spooked by President Barack
Obama's low approval ratings, some of his fellow Democrats in
tough November election races have begun their campaigns by
distancing themselves from the White House and asserting their
independence from Obama's policies.
In what amounts to a survival-first strategy among embattled
Democrats crucial to the party's effort to keep control of the
Senate, some candidates in conservative states Obama lost in
2012 are aggressively criticizing his healthcare, energy and
regulatory policies.
The group includes three incumbent senators, Mary Landrieu
of Louisiana, Mark Pryor of Arkansas and Mark Begich of Alaska,
as well as Natalie Tennant, who is seeking to replace retiring
Democratic Senator Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia.
Other Democratic senators facing tough battles for
re-election have not been as critical of Obama, but have
signaled they might not do much campaigning with him.
Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina recently
passed on a chance to appear publicly with Obama, saying she had
another commitment. Begich and another Democrat up for
re-election, Mark Udall of Colorado, have expressed skepticism
about the idea of campaigning with the president.
Each of the Democratic senators is facing persistent
criticism from Republicans who cast them as rubber stamps for
parts of Obama's agenda that are particularly unpopular in their
states.
The growing distance between these Democrats and Obama's
White House was evident this week in Washington, where their
responses to the president's State of the Union address ranged
from muted to chilly.
Begich said after the speech that, if Obama came to Alaska,
he would be "not really interested in campaigning" with him, but
would "drag him around" to show him how the administration's
policies have hurt the state by limiting oil and gas development
and the issuance of logging permits.
"I don't need him campaigning for me. I need him to change
some of his policies," Begich told CNN.
Democratic senators are not the only candidates in their
party keeping some distance from Obama. In Wisconsin, a state
the president won in the 2012 election, Democratic candidate for
governor Mary Burke skipped an appearance by Obama in Waukesha
on Thursday. She said she had a previously scheduled commitment.
Deciding how to handle a president in their party whose
approval ratings are down is a common quandary for candidates in
midterm elections. Many Republicans stayed away from
then-President George W. Bush in 2006, when his slumping
approval ratings and the unpopularity of the Iraq war helped
fuel a Democratic blitz that gave the party control of both
houses of Congress and most state governorships.
This year, the problem for Democrats is reflected in Obama's
sagging approval ratings after a year in which his healthcare
overhaul got off to a rocky start, and critics have cast his
policies as causing a decline in American influence around the
world.
Reuters/Ipsos tracking polls on Thursday indicated that 38
percent of Americans nationwide had a favorable view of the job
Obama is doing, while nearly 53 percent disapproved. A year ago,
52 percent viewed Obama favorably and 43 percent did not.
DEMOCRATS WORRIED
Obama's low ratings have contributed to Democrats' worries
that regaining a majority in the Republican-led U.S. House of
Representatives could be out of reach, and losing control of the
Senate is a possibility.
In the 100-seat Senate, where Republicans need to win a net
six seats in the Nov. 4 elections to reclaim a majority,
Democrats must defend seats in seven states where Republican
Mitt Romney beat Obama in 2012. Obama's ratings are particularly
low in those states: Alaska, Arkansas, Louisiana, Montana, North
Carolina, South Dakota and West Virginia.
Republicans have launched ads in several states reminding
voters of the ties between Obama and local Democrats, especially
Senate Democrats who supported the Affordable Care Act, the 2010
healthcare law also known as Obamacare. The law aims to help
millions of uninsured Americans get health coverage and provides
a range of consumer protections. Republicans say it will raise
costs and limit healthcare choices.
"It's going to be very difficult for a lot of these
Democrats because they will own Obama's agenda, no matter how
hard they try not to," said Brad Dayspring, a spokesman for the
National Republican Senatorial Committee.
"Obama will be a drag on them because he reminds voters of
how far the party has shifted to the left."
HAVE TO BE ON THE OFFENSIVE
Obama and his aides have largely sidestepped questions about
the efforts of fellow Democrats to distance themselves from the
president, who will talk with senators at a Democratic retreat
next week.
Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said this week he
expected the party's Senate candidates to welcome Obama into
their states to campaign. Democratic strategists, meanwhile, are
casting the November elections as contests between candidates,
not a referendum on the president.
"What those candidates have to decide, especially in those
tough states, is how they are going to talk about these big
issues like Obamacare," said Democratic strategist Chris
Kofinis. "They have to be on the offensive."
Senator Landrieu, who is likely to face a difficult
re-election battle against Republican Rep. Bill Cassidy,
recently introduced legislation to allow people to keep their
health insurance policies even if those policies did not meet
Obamacare's new requirements for coverage. In her first campaign
ad, she criticized Obama for breaking his promise that all
Americans who liked their health plan could keep it.
"This is a promise that you made. This is a promise that you
should keep," Landrieu, who voted for Obamacare, says in the ad.
Pryor, who faces a challenge from Republican Rep. Tom Cotton
in Arkansas and is perhaps the most vulnerable Senate Democrat
up for re-election, seemed to echo Republicans' criticism of
Obama after the president's speech before Congress on Tuesday.
Pryor highlighted his opposition to Obama's push for gun
control and additional farm regulations. Pryor also was critical
of delays by Obama's administration in deciding the fate of the
Keystone XL pipeline, which would help bring oil from Alberta,
Canada, to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast. Pryor supports the
pipeline.
"I've always said that I'll work with the president when I
think he's right, but oppose him when I think he's wrong," Pryor
said in a statement. "I'll continue to oppose his agenda when
it's bad for Arkansas and our country."
West Virginia Democrat Tennant, who has an uphill battle
against Republican Shelly Moore Capito to keep a Democrat in
Rockefeller's seat, has been criticizing the administration's
regulation of the coal industry, saying it was eliminating jobs
in her state.
"If the president wants to promote opportunity, he needs to
rethink his energy policies. The president is wrong on coal and
I will fight him or anyone else who wants to take our coal
jobs," Tennant added.
(Editing by David Lindsey and Andre Grenon)