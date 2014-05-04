By Doina Chiacu
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 3 President Barack Obama poked
fun at himself and what he called a hard year but aimed his most
caustic humor at Washington gridlock on Saturday when the
political and media elites gathered at the annual White House
Correspondents' Association dinner.
"In 2008 my slogan was, 'Yes we can.' In 2013, it was
control-alt-delete," Obama joked to an audience also studded
with film and television stars.
"At one point, things got so bad the 47 percent called Mitt
Romney to apologize," he said, referring to 2012 presidential
campaign scandal in which the Republican candidate was secretly
taped saying that 47 percent of Americans have become reliant on
government handouts.
More than 2,000 guests packed the ballroom of the Washington
Hilton, where the capital's political and media worlds collide
every year in lubricated goodwill punctuated by a long dash of
glamour on loan from Hollywood. The association marked its 100th
year this year.
The president highlighted some of the low points of his
administration's last year, dwelling on the disastrous rollout
of the website for his landmark health insurance reform
legislation.
"Of course we rolled out HealthCare.gov. That could have
gone better," he deadpanned.
Later he turned on Republican opponents in Congress who are
clamoring to repeal the legislation despite higher than expected
enrollment figures in the government health care exchanges: "How
well does Obamacare have to work before you stop trying to
repeal it?"
At the end of his speech, Obama turned the audience's
attention to a video monitor, which failed to work. Kathleen
Sebelius, the health secretary who announced her resignation
this month after overseeing the botched rollout of Obamacare,
stepped to the podium to try to fix the technical glitch.
Obama also took a swipe at Republicans for blocking his bid
to raise the minimum wage. "If you want to get paid for not
working you should run for Congress just like everyone else," he
said.
In a self-deprecating crack at his own low popularity
ratings, the president referred to his fellow Democrats not
wanting to campaign with him for November congressional
elections in a wistful joke involving one of his daughters: "I
did notice the other day that Sasha needed a speaker for career
day and she invited Bill Clinton."
Joel McHale, star of NBC comedy "Community" followed Obama
with a well-received routine that had New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie's weight as its largest target.
Congressmen and cabinet members rubbed elbows with Hollywood
celebrities including Lupita Nyong'o, the Oscar-winning actress
in "12 Years a Slave," along with its director, Steve McQueen.
"Gravity" director Alfonso Cuaron was a guest, as was
actress Diane Lane. Television stars included Olivia Munn of
HBO's "The Newsroom," and Juliana Margulies of CBS' "The Good
Wife."
"Veep," Julia Louis-Dreyfus was there with her cast from the
hit HBO comedy parodying a dysfunctional vice president's
office. A video played earlier in the evening a showed
Louis-Dreyfus in character, asking a real-life Joe Biden, "Are
you going to the Snorespondents' dinner tonight?"
The video skit included health-conscious first lady Michelle
Obama sneaking some ice cream in the White House kitchen, House
of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi getting a tattoo
and House Speaker John Boehner skipping the dinner to watch a
panda video in his office.
The skit ended with a joke on the Hollywood-Washington
romance, as Louis-Dreyfus explains slowly to Biden, "I'm not
really a V.P. but you are. I'm an actress from Hollywood."
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Robert
Birsel)