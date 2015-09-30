(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Matt Spetalnick and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 In Syria, U.S.-trained
rebels surrender supplies and ammunition to al Qaeda-linked
insurgents. In Iraq, the battle by American-backed government
forces against Islamic State is at a stalemate. In Afghanistan,
the Taliban seize a provincial capital for the first time since
their ouster in 2001.
Less than a year and a half after President Barack Obama
used a West Point speech to lay out a strategy for relying on
local partners instead of large-scale U.S. military deployments
abroad, there is mounting evidence that the so-called "Obama
Doctrine" may be failing.
Despite the U.S. investment of at least an estimated $90
billion in these counter-terrorism efforts, Obama has found few
reliable allies to carry the load on the battlefield - and he
seems to have few good options to fix the situation.
Obama also appears hemmed in by his deep aversion to seeing
America drawn back into unpopular Middle East wars after pulling
U.S. forces out of Iraq in 2011.
Russia's sudden moves to seize the initiative in the Syria
and Iraq crises in recent weeks have stunned U.S. officials and
laid bare the erosion of Washington's influence in the region.
Faced by the mounting setbacks, Obama will probably only
make modest changes in strategy, according to current and former
U.S. officials. That strongly suggests that Obama will leave
some of the world's most intractable conflicts to his successor
when he leaves office in January 2017.
"Things aren't looking good in these places and they're not
getting get much better anytime soon," said Douglas Ollivant,
former senior U.S. National Security Council official on Iraq
for Obama and his predecessor George W. Bush.
"That's the problem of working through partners. They're not
always capable."
Options could include stepping up support for Kurdish
fighters in Syria, cooperation with Russia to seek an end to the
conflict there, and a slowdown of the planned U.S. withdrawal
from Afghanistan. The administration is also weighing a proposal
to scale back its failed $580 million program to train Syrian
rebels to battle Islamic State, U.S. officials said.
The Obama doctrine has floundered partly due to weak
national governance in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the failure of
moderate Syrian opposition groups to overcome their rivalries.
Still, many critics put the blame squarely on Obama for what
they see as an overly cautious approach that has given the
perception of a White House lurching from crisis to crisis.
The image of Obama as a sometimes passive world leader has
been fed by perceptions that he has allowed the civil war in
Syria to fester and has not acted forcefully enough to halt
Islamic State's onslaught there and in neighboring Iraq.
Fresh concerns about Obama's Afghanistan policy have been
ignited by the fall of the northern city of Kunduz to Taliban
fighters this week.
U.S. officials say the Taliban's sudden gains against Afghan
forces add a new dimension to discussions about whether to upend
current plans and instead keep a sizeable force in Afghanistan
beyond the end of 2016.
Obama and his aides have staunchly defended his approach
even as problems have escalated on multiple war fronts.
"We've never been under the illusion that our strategy of
partnerships would be a short-term fix," a senior administration
official told Reuters. "In fact, we've always been clear this
will need to be a long-term commitment."
The official took Obama's critics to task for failing to
offer good alternatives.
"Is the solution to every Iraq and Syria to insert 150,000
U.S. troops? That is not something this president will do, nor
is it something the American people want," the official said.
"CORE INTERESTS"
Undergirding Obama's overall strategy is a speech he gave to
graduating West Point cadets on May 28, 2014.
There he carefully circumscribed the rationale for use of
U.S. military force - only "when our core interests demand it" -
and made clear his effort would be to "partner with countries
where terrorist networks seek a foothold."
That has proven far from a fool-proof method in the fight
against Islamic militancy.
On Syria, the failure of the U.S. effort to build a rebel
fighting force became clear this month when the Pentagon
acknowledged just four or five of the fighters were in combat.
The White House insisted that Obama was not to blame since
he had always been reluctant while others, including Republican
critics, had pressed him to approve the training program.
"The train and equip program was never anything but a
box-checking exercise by a White House eager to be seen as
'doing something'," said Frederic Hof, a former State Department
adviser on Syria now at the Atlantic Council. "'The devil made
me do it' is this administration's response to policy failure."
Russia's swift build-up in Syria stands in contrast to what
Obama's critics say is a reluctant, slow-moving U.S. military
strategy in Syria.
"In an absence of American leadership, the vacuum is going
to be filled by bad people," said Republican U.S. Senator John
McCain, a frequent critic of Obama's foreign policy, referring
to the gains made by militants across the arc of conflicts.
In Iraq, the Shi'ite-led government, locked in sectarian
tensions with the country's Sunni minority, is still struggling
to make headway against Islamic State. The security forces are
trying to rebuild after melting away last year in the face of a
militant offensive that captured Mosul, the country's
second-largest city.
U.S. officials privately have voiced frustration with the
pace of Iraqi operations, including preparations for a campaign
to retake the Anbar provincial capital of Ramadi, which Islamic
State seized in May.
U.S. officials have pointed to more positive results from
military support given to Kurdish peshmerga forces in Iraq as
well as Syrian Kurdish fighters on parts of Syria's border with
Turkey. Another bright spot, they say, is progress made with
local partners fighting the violent extremist group Boko Haram
in west Africa.
However, in Afghanistan, the loss of Kunduz dealt another
blow to Obama's policy and raised questions whether Afghan
forces will be able to secure the country on their own, despite
the $65 billion invested by Washington to build them up.
Critics say a 2016 withdrawal plan may be premature.
Some analysts suggested that even though U.S. warplanes had
begun bombing Taliban targets in an effort to take back Kunduz,
the U.S. military may not have provided enough support early
enough, particularly for airlifting in troops.
Even if Kunduz is recaptured from the Taliban, "the damage
is done," said James Dobbins, Obama's former Special
Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan and now a senior
fellow at the RAND Corp. think tank. "Everybody living there now
knows they're vulnerable."
