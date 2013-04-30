* Obama quotes Mark Twain on premature talk of his demise
* Says optimistic on immigration reform; budget talks
continue
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 30 With his fight for tighter
gun control measures defeated and prospects for a deficit
reduction pact dim, President Barack Obama sought on Tuesday to
project an image of a leader still in control of a faltering
domestic policy agenda.
At a surprise news conference, Obama made the case that
recent defeats did not mean he was a lame-duck leader, and said
he was hopeful immigration reform would become law.
"As Mark Twain said, you know, rumors of my demise may be a
little exaggerated," the president told reporters at the White
House when asked whether he had "the juice" to push his policy
priorities through Congress.
Obama started off his second term this year with energetic
promises to tackle climate change, reduce gun violence, push
immigration reform, and fix the budget.
But so far, many of his initiatives have fallen flat. Modest
changes to background checks for gun buyers failed in the U.S.
Senate, and across-the board spending cuts known as "sequester"
went into effect despite efforts by the Obama administration to
stop them.
The president noted on Tuesday that the United States had a
divided government with Republicans controlling the House of
Representatives and the Democratic-controlled Senate requiring
60 out of 100 votes to pass legislation.
"Despite that, I'm actually confident that there are a range
of things that we're going to be able to get done," he said.
"I feel confident that the bipartisan work that's been done
on immigration reform will result in a bill that passes the
Senate, passes the House, and gets on my desk. And that's going
to be a historic achievement."
Both political parties have an incentive to pass immigration
reform after Hispanic voters supported Obama overwhelmingly in
the 2012 election.
Obama praised a Senate version of the bill and said he would
keep an open mind to a similar, perhaps more conservative,
version in the House as long as it met the criteria of
strengthening border security and creating a pathway for
undocumented workers to become citizens.
"If they meet those criteria, but they're slightly different
than the Senate bill, then I think that we should be able to
come up with an appropriate compromise," he said."
"If it doesn't meet those criteria, then I will not support
such a bill."
LEGACY, BUDGET WOES
Political observers generally say the president has roughly
a year before focus in Washington turns to the 2014 mid-term
elections, rendering him less able to dominate the agenda.
Broad immigration reform this year would give Obama a policy
victory that would help define his legacy.
A major deal on the deficit is less likely.
Obama said he would continue to reach out to lawmakers in
the opposing party to work on an elusive deficit deal, but he
did not indicate a great deal of optimism that a broad agreement
was possible.
"I've had some good conversations with Republican senators
so far. Those conversations are continuing," he said, referring
to recent dinners he has had that some have dubbed a charm
offensive.
"I think there's a genuine desire on many of their parts to
move past not only sequester but Washington dysfunction. Whether
we can get it done or not, we'll see."
The president seemed to show some vindication over the
recent uproar over the economic effects of the sequester cuts
after taking criticism earlier this year for overselling how
damaging they would be.
"The notion was somehow that we had exaggerated the effects
of the sequester - remember?" Obama said.
"What we now know is what I warned earlier ... is
happening. It's slowed our growth. It's resulting in people
being thrown out of work. And it's hurting folks all across the
country."