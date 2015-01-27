WASHINGTON Jan 27 The type of small drone that
crashed on the White House grounds on Monday is available at a
chain like RadioShack Corp and illustrates the need for
more regulation over such new technologies, U.S. President
Barack Obama told CNN.
In an interview broadcast on Tuesday, Obama said he had
asked the Federal Aviation Administration to examine how the
United States is managing the influx of flying devices "because
the drone that landed in the White House you buy in RadioShack."
The device known as a "quad copter" crashed at the White
House early on Monday without endangering anyone. Obama is
traveling overseas with his wife, Michelle.
Asked by CNN if he was confident that another drone that was
armed could not land at his residence in the future, Obama
demurred.
"This is a broader problem," he said. "I'll leave the Secret
Service to talk about this particular event."
Obama said companies such as Amazon.com Inc were
looking at using drones to deliver packages. The devices can I
am also help farmers manage crops and conservationists take
stock of wildlife, he said.
He said government agencies were looking at putting a system
in place to make sure such drones were not dangerous and not
violating people's privacy.
"We don't yet have the legal structures and the architecture
both globally and within individual countries to manage them the
way that we need to," Obama said.
"Part of my job over the past several years and over the
next couple of years that I'm still in office is seeing if we
can start providing some sort of framework that ensures that we
get the good and minimize the bad."
White House and Secret Service officials have said the drone
was used for recreational purposes and did not appear dangerous,
and that the person who flew it had come forward.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa Von
Ahn)