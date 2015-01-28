(Updates throughout with confession by spy agency employee.)
WASHINGTON Jan 27 An employee of a U.S. spy
agency has confessed to operating a small drone that crashed on
the grounds of the White House, the agency said on Tuesday, the
latest in a series of incidents that raised questions about the
president's security.
A spokesman for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
(NGA) said that an off-duty employee had told the U.S. Secret
Service, which guards the presidential mansion, that he had been
flying the four-propellor drone when it crashed on Monday.
The NGA is a Defense Department agency whose principal job
is to analyze photographs taken by spy planes and satellites.
The spokesman said that the Secret Service was investigating
and at this point the man was not facing disciplinary action. It
did not name the employee or explain why he was operating the
device near the president's home.
A Secret Service spokesman said the device, which set off an
alert and a lockdown at the White House, was used for
recreational purposes and did not appear dangerous.
President Barack Obama, who was traveling abroad, said he
understood the drone was of a type available at a high street
chain store and the incident illustrated the need for more
regulation over such new technologies.
Obama's wife, Michelle, accompanied the president on the
trip. Their daughters, Sasha and Malia, and their grandmother,
Michelle Robinson, stayed behind.
In an interview with CNN, Obama said he had asked the
Federal Aviation Administration to examine how the United States
is managing the influx of flying devices "because the drone that
landed in the White House you buy in RadioShack."
The device known as a "quad copter" crashed at the White
House in central Washington in the early hours of Monday without
endangering anyone.
Asked by CNN if he was confident that another drone that was
armed could not land at his residence in the future, Obama
demurred. "This is a broader problem," he said. "I'll leave the
Secret Service to talk about this particular event."
The Secret Service has come under scrutiny after several
incidents involving White House security. Its director resigned
in October, and an independent review concluded that it needs to
build a better fence and hire more officers.
