By Jason Lange and Andy Sullivan
| WASHINGTON, June 11
WASHINGTON, June 11 For anyone puzzled by
President Barack Obama's comment last week that the private
sector is "doing fine," it might help to put on his
administration's blinders and focus on the last two years.
Obama and his staff have taken pains to regularly remind the
public that the U.S. economy has been adding jobs every month
since March of 2010, for a total of 4.3 million new jobs.
That is about the same pace of job creation as occurred
after the 1990-1991 and 2001 recessions, according to Yale
economist Benjamin Polak - a heartening sign that the American
job machine isn't much weaker than it has been over the last few
decades.
Perhaps that is what Obama meant when he said "the private
sector is doing fine" at a news conference on Friday, a remark
Republicans jumped on to paint the president as out of touch
with economic reality.
Obama, who faces a tough bid for re-election in November,
sought later to clarify his views, saying the economy was "not
doing fine" - a recognition that the recovery has left many
Americans behind.
The 2007-2009 recession was so spectacularly deep that even
after 27 straight months of job creation, the private sector has
4.6 million fewer jobs than it did in January 2008.
"The problem is we're not climbing out of a valley this
time. It's a canyon," said Polak.
Over a wider time frame, the jobs picture looks even more
somber.
Private-sector employment is at roughly the same level as it
was in 2001, even though the population has grown. Some
economists say the United States has already experienced a lost
decade.
Obama also mentioned corporations' "record profits" as a
sign of private-sector health. And indeed, late last year
after-tax corporate profits made up their biggest share of
national income since 1929, according to one government measure.
TEACHERS, COPS, FIREFIGHTERS
Obama's political gaffe came as he was making the case for
further deficit spending to help spur the recovery, including
efforts to help stem job losses among cash-strapped state and
local governments.
Since March 2010, the public sector has eliminated more than
500,000 jobs as police, teachers and other government employees
have been let go. Unlike the federal government, most state and
local governments must balance their budgets each year.
The last three years of job losses at the state and local
government level have been the most dramatic on records dating
to 1955.
One purpose of Obama's news conference was to press
Republicans to act.
Republican candidate Mitt Romney charged that the remarks
showed that Obama was hostile to business and wanted to fix the
economy by expanding the size of government.
"He says we need more firemen, more policemen, more
teachers," Romney said on Friday. "It's time for us to cut back
on government."
Romney may have made a misstep of his own with his response
by citing local government workers who provide services that are
readily apparent to voters. "Romney wants to cut these jobs,"
said Stephanie Cutter, Obama's deputy campaign manager.
There would be well over a million more U.S. jobs today if
public-sector employment had grown at the same pace it did after
other recent recessions. That would put the unemployment rate
between 7 percent and 7.3 percent, instead of the current 8.2
percent, according to Polak.
Even then, Obama would still likely be under pressure.