By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 22 President Barack Obama told
supporters on Monday that he plans to focus his agenda clearly
on the economic challenges of the middle class, a theme he will
lay out in a speech on Wednesday and follow up with detailed
proposals in the coming months.
"There is no more important question for this country than
how do we create an economy in which everybody who works hard
feels like they can get ahead?" Obama told a small group of
donors to Organizing for Action, an advocacy group led by some
of his former advisers.
"I'm excited about the speech - not because I think the
speech is going to change any minds - but because it gives us an
opportunity to refocus attention on the thing that the American
people sent me to focus on," he said.
The White House started heralding this week's speech - in
Galesburg, Illinois - with an email Sunday night from senior
advisor Dan Pfeiffer saying he had "just finished reading" a
draft and wanted to explain "why it's one worth checking out."
Obama has focused much of his energy in the first six months
of his second term on an array of domestic and foreign issues.
But on Monday, he told a gathering at a downtown Washington
hotel that economic issues would now take priority over others,
specifically mentioning gun violence and his plan to address
climate change.
"So many of the issues that we care about are more likely to
progress if people feel good about their own lives and their
economic situation," he said.
The White House has been buffeted recently by controversies
over surveillance of citizens' phone and Internet activity by
U.S. intelligence agencies and Internal Revenue Service
targeting of conservatives groups seeking tax-exempt status.
Obama and his advisers have been frustrated with the
attention on what spokesman Jay Carney cast as "fake scandals"
and want to take back the offensive.
"The key is to try to make sure that this town refocuses on
the issues that matter most for people day to day," Obama told
supporters, urging them to "amplify" his message around the
country.
"Our goal is to lay out a vision and a plan, and then to
just keep on pushing, not just legislatively, but across the
board, so we're changing the nature of the conversation and
focusing on what matters," he said.
LOOMING FISCAL THREATS
The administration also confronts a fiscal deadline on Oct.
1, when spending legislation is needed to keep government
programs running. Lawmakers will also need to raise the nation's
debt limit, probably in November, to avoid a debt default.
While Republicans, who control the House of Representatives,
have not unveiled a coherent strategy for these measures,
individual members of the House and Senate have threatened to
use them as they have in the past to extract concessions from
the White House on spending, and perhaps on Obamacare - the
president's signature healthcare law set for launch on Oct. 1.
Congress breaks in August, so there are only four weeks of
legislative activity before the government funding deadline.
Obama has pitched some ideas to Congress to grow the
economy, including a manufacturing strategy and an
infrastructure jobs program, and a hike in the minimum wage.
"Some of the proposals that we put forward are the ones that
are going to be very difficult to get through this Congress," he
told his supporters.
Obama will give three speeches on the economy this week: one
at a port in Jacksonville, Florida, another at an innovative
college training program in Warrensburg, Missouri.
But the first speech is in Galesburg, where Obama said he
gave the first major economic speech of his political career, as
a newly elected senator in 2005.
The town was grappling with the loss of a Maytag
refrigerator factory, and Obama has often referred to the
experience of meeting with disillusioned workers as he talks
about restoring what he calls the "basic bargain" of the
American Dream.