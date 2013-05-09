* Economic focus follows guns, immigration push
* Poll shows Americans' top priority is job creation
By Jeff Mason
AUSTIN, Texas, May 9 President Barack Obama
pledged on a trip to Texas on Thursday to take steps to
accelerate economic growth, turning his attention to job
creation after concentrating on gun-control legislation and
immigration reform in recent months.
Obama was kicking off events he has scheduled across the
country to draw attention to his efforts to boost economic
growth through jobs that benefit the middle class, White House
officials said.
"Watching cable TV sometimes, you might get to thinking
nothing's going right. But the truth is there's a lot of reasons
for us to feel optimistic about where we're headed as a
country," he told students and staff at Manor New Technology
High School outside Austin.
The first trip on his jobs tour comes as a poll shows that
what Americans want most from politicians in Washington is job
creation and action to help the economy grow.
But the president's economic efforts face opposition from
congressional Republicans who remain set on cutting federal
spending and shrinking the size of government as a path to
stronger economic growth.
Republicans have wasted no opportunity to blame Obama for an
economy where the unemployment rate remains a relatively high
7.5 percent four years after the end of the deep 2007-2009
recession.
The office of Texas Republican Governor Rick Perry - who was
one of the president's greeters on arrival - said in a tweet,
"Obama should have focused on jobs and opportunity five years
ago."
At the Texas school he visited, Obama praised efforts to
expand science and math education and watched students operate
robots they had built.
"You look like some serious engineers," he told them.
The president's visit also included stops at Applied
Sciences, a maker of semiconductors and other technology, and
meetings with business people and ordinary citizens, including a
visit to Stubb's Bar-B-Q restaurant.
Obama has suffered some recent policy setbacks. He failed to
persuade Congress to accept expanded background checks for gun
buyers following the December shootings of 20 children and six
adults at a school in Newtown, Connecticut.
He also is at an impasse with congressional Republicans over
a deficit reduction deal he insists should include higher tax
revenues, which Republicans oppose.
While the president appears to be making headway in
reforming immigration laws, final legislation is months off.
SPARRING OVER THE ECONOMY
White House officials on Thursday criticized congressional
Republicans for reviving plans to use the debt ceiling as
leverage to extract spending cuts and tax reductions, as well as
for allowing deep spending cuts known as "sequestration" to
remain in place.
"The status quo doesn't serve any of the long-term
objectives of job growth or competitiveness," White House
National Economic Council Director Gene Sperling told reporters
during a conference call.
"Those who are serious about our economic recovery, our
economic stability, our economic standing, should not be
contemplating putting our economy at risk of default," he said.
A Gallup poll released on Tuesday found 86 percent of those
surveyed this month ranked creating jobs as their top priority
for action by Congress and Obama, tied at 86 percent with
helping the economy grow.
Lower on the priority list were reducing the federal deficit
at 69 percent, reforming the tax code at 59 percent, reducing
gun violence at 55 percent and reforming immigration at 50
percent.
Obama in his speech on Thursday pointed to signs of economic
recovery, such as improved corporate profits, a resurgence in
the auto industry and a boom in energy.
A top Republican attacked Obama, however, for failing to
generate stronger economic growth with his policies.
"That's the Obama economy," Senate Minority Leader Mitch
McConnell said. "I hope the president is traveling to Austin
today because he's finally serious about turning that around -
about changing course and implementing policies that might
actually work to get the economy moving again."
McConnell singled out Obama's signature healthcare
legislation as an obstacle to hiring.
The White House announced a competition for locations to
house three manufacturing institutes where businesses,
government and educational institutions will get funding to
develop new technologies.
The president also issued an executive order requiring that
newly released government data be made freely available in
easily readable formats.