EDGARTOWN, Mass. Aug 12 President Barack Obama
is taking his economic message on the road next week with a bus
tour in New York and Pennsylvania.
Obama, trying to persuade Congress to adopt his proposals for
boosting middle-class jobs, will go on the two-day road trip on
Aug. 22 and 23, a White House official said.
He has offered ideas such as reducing the corporate tax rate
that businesses pay in exchange for using some government money
for infrastructure projects.
The president is gearing up for showdowns expected this
autumn over spending. Congress is facing an Oct. 1 deadline to
pass a bill funding the government for the next fiscal year and
a White House request to raise the federal borrowing limit,
known as the "debt ceiling."
The announcement of the bus tour was made as Obama and the
first family takes an eight-day vacation on Martha's Vineyard, a
resort island off the coast of Massachusetts.
Specific stops for the bus tour in New York and Pennsylvania
were not announced.