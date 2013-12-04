By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 3 Looking to bolster his support
after a rocky couple of months, President Barack Obama will
speak out on income inequality and economic mobility, issues
likely to resonate with his core supporters, in a speech on
Wednesday.
After the disastrous launch of the Affordable Care Act
website, the president is looking to boost his tarnished
popularity and credibility. Obama's speech in one of
Washington's lowest-income districts is seen as his chance to
swing the focus back to the struggles of the poor and middle
class.
"The president has said that this is the defining issue of
our time - making sure our economy works for every working
American - and that the decisions we make over the next few
years will determine whether or not our children will grow up in
an America where if you work hard, you can get ahead," a White
House official said.
Obama is to make his address at the Town Hall Education Arts
and Recreation Campus, a community facility situated across the
Anacostia River from the Capitol.
The speech comes after a government shutdown and the
breakdown of the HealthCare.gov website that threatened the fate
of his signature health care initiative, also called Obamacare,
dominated the concerns of the White House. Wednesday's address
affords him the chance to change the subject.
The president is not expected to make any specific policy
announcements in the speech, but will argue for steps such as
raising the minimum wage. He will have one eye to his January
State of the Union speech to Congress, and to mid-term elections
a year from now.
"The speech will provide a window into where the president
will focus his energies over the next three years," the official
said.
Nor does the White House see this as an opportunity for the
president to make any recommendations to lawmakers struggling to
reach a budget deal to keep government running beyond Jan. 15.
It is not the first time this year the president has spoken
about his vision for the economy. An address in Galesburg,
Illinois, in July was aimed at broadly defining his economic
agenda.
The president's continued emphasis on improving the fortunes
of the middle class reflects challenges that continue to plague
the world's largest economy. Although stock markets are at
record highs, unemployment remains above 7 percent and job
growth, while steady, has been modest by historic post-recession
standards.
His own agenda for spending on infrastructure or early
childhood education has been held in check by a Republican-held
House of Representatives focused on cutting the budget deficit
and national debt and shrinking the size of government.