By Roberta Rampton
| JACKSONVILLE, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Feb 26 President Barack
Obama used a trip to a lithium-ion battery factory on Friday to
defend his economic record against arguments made by Republicans
in the race to succeed him after the Nov. 8 presidential
election.
Obama said his policies, including the $760 billion economic
stimulus he brought in when he first took office, helped the
American economy bounce back from the 2007-2009 recession that
he inherited much faster than European nations that adopted
austerity measures.
"If we don't recognize the progress we've made and how that
came about, then we may chase some snake oil and end up having
policies that get us back in the swamp," Obama told workers at
the plant built by French company Saft with $95.5 million from
the stimulus.
"We knew that it's going to take more than one year or even
one president to get to where we need to go, but we can see real
tangible evidence of what a new economy looks like. It looks
like this facility right here."
The Saft plant, which opened in 2011, created almost 300
jobs in the region but has struggled with sluggish demand for
lithium-ion batteries. The French company had to take a
writedown and its chief executive has said it would probably
take two to three years to become profitable.
Obama acknowledged the pace of changes in the economy has
been "scary sometimes."
Those economic fears have helped propel the campaign of
Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman who is the
front-runner in the race to be the Republican candidate for the
Nov. 8 presidential election.
Florida, home to Republican presidential candidate Senator
Marco Rubio, is critical to both the March 15 primary vote and
the general election that follows.
Obama brought Democratic U.S. Representative Patrick Murphy
from Florida with him on the trip. Murphy is running for Rubio's
Senate seat.
Stimulus investments to advanced battery makers were panned
by Republican lawmakers after A123 Systems, a lithium-ion
battery maker, went bankrupt in 2012 and was bought by Chinese
auto parts maker Wanxiang.
Battery maker LG Chem came under fire after a 2013 Energy
Department Inspector General report found that the company used
some of its funding for a Michigan battery plant to pay
employees to watch movies, volunteer at non-profits and play
games because there was little work for them to do.
But Obama said the stimulus helped America compete in the
global race to boost solar and wind power. "Taxpayers are
getting their money back, and some," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by
Bill Trott)