WASHINGTON Feb 28 President Barack Obama is set
to announce on Friday that private companies have donated more
than $400 million worth of software and software licenses to
bring more technology to classrooms.
Adobe Systems, the San Jose-based software company,
will make over $300 million of software available to students
for creative projects, school management and teacher training,
the White House said in a statement.
In addition, Prezi, a Hungarian software firm, is providing
$100 million in licenses for its Edu Pro tool for creating
presentations, officials said.
The announcements are related to the president's goal of
modernizing internet connections for almost all American school
children, the White House said. Earlier this month, the
president unveiled $750 million in donations from leading
technology companies including Apple Inc and Microsoft
Corp to deliver tablets, software, and wireless
services to schools.
The president is due to make the announcements at what is
being billed as the first-ever White House student film
festival. Obama and guests will screen 16 student-produced
videos that were selected from among about 2,000 entries in a
competition to create short films about technology and
education.