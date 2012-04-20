* President to visit three election swing states
* Seeks to rekindle young voters' enthusiasm
* Financial aid expert sees election-year posturing
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, April 20 President Barack Obama will
use a tour of three election battleground states next week to
push Congress to prevent the doubling of interest rates on
federal student loans -- an effort aimed at re-energizing his
support among younger voters.
Obama will speak at universities in North Carolina, Colorado
and Iowa, the White House said on Friday. All three states are
considered critical to his re-election chances, and the youth
vote is one of his key constituencies.
The two-day trip is part of a campaign by the Obama
administration to get Congress to extend low interest rates on
college loans to more than 7.4 million students.
If lawmakers fail to act, rates on the loans will double on
July 1 to 6.8 percent -- this at a time when other loans boast
near-record-low rates, with the average for a 30-year mortgage
standing at 3.9 percent this week.
The new push jibes with the White House's strategy of
casting the Democratic president as a champion of the middle
class, to draw a contrast with congressional Republicans and
Mitt Romney, his wealthy Republican presidential challenger.
"At a time when Americans owe more on student loans than
credit cards, President Obama believes we must reward hard work
and responsibility by keeping interest rates on student loans
low so more Americans get a fair shot at an affordable college
education," the White House said in a statement.
Republicans insist that Democrats created the problem in the
first place when they controlled Congress and passed a bill that
cut rates on subsidized Stafford loans in 2007 but allowed them
to revert back to higher levels after four years.
Despite a bitterly partisan climate in Washington that has
mostly stalled Obama's legislative agenda, a spokesman for House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top Republican in
Congress, held out the prospect of bipartisan cooperation.
"The rising cost of tuition is a serious problem for
students and their families, so it's unfortunate that Washington
Democrats put in place a law that would double student loan
rates," the Boehner aide, Brendan Buck, said.
"That's why Republicans and Democrats on both sides of
Capitol Hill will be working on this issue in the coming
months," he said.
ELECTION-YEAR POSTURING?
Democrats in the Republican-controlled House put the onus on
Republicans for failing to act so far to extend the lower rates.
"Despite calls to work together to prevent this from
happening, House Republicans have so far taken no action,"
Democratic members of the House Education and Workforce
Committee said on their website.
Mark Kantrowitz, a college financial-aid expert, sees the
issue as mostly election-year posturing by Obama's Democrats
aimed at middle-class voters.
"It's timed perfectly to come up this year," he said. "If
they pass an extension, they can claim victory. If it gets
blocked, as is likely, they can blame the opponents. Either way
they win."
Obama is also seeking to rekindle the enthusiasm of younger
voters who helped sweep him into the White House in the 2008
election. Stubbornly high U.S. unemployment has helped chip away
at some of his support among young people.
In appealing to the youth bloc, Obama - while in North
Carolina on Tuesday at the start of his three-state swing --
will tape an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"
to talk about the student-loan issue.
The White House also plans a social media campaign through
Facebook, Twitter and Google+.