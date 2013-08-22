By Jeff Mason and Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Aug 22 BUFFALO, N.Y./WASHINGTON,
Aug 22 President Barack Obama on Thursday proposed a
plan to tackle soaring U.S. education costs with a new system
that judges colleges and universities on their financial value
and ties those ratings to disbursement of federal aid.
The president, who has spent much of the summer promoting
new ideas to rev up the economy, unveiled his proposals at the
start of a campaign-like bus tour through New York and
Pennsylvania.
The plan calls on the Education Department to institute a
new ratings system before the 2015 school year that would allow
students and parents to select schools based on the best value
for the money.
Obama would then push Congress to tie federal student aid to
these ratings by 2018, creating an incentive for schools to keep
their costs in check.
The plan also aims to ease the pain of federal student loan
debt by limiting those payments to 10 percent of borrowers'
monthly income.
Major parts of the plan require congressional approval,
which may prove difficult. And universities, many of which are
already facing a cash crunch, are expected to push back against
a ratings system that may be more difficult to influence than
private-sector ranking systems.
After landing in Buffalo and greeting Governor Andrew Cuomo
- a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2016 - Obama
boarded a big black bus that appeared to be the one that took
him through political swing states last year during his
re-election battle against Republican Mitt Romney.
The campaign atmosphere is part of a White House strategy to
generate attention for the president's proposals and gear up for
a fall fight with congressional Republicans over the budget,
debt ceiling and implementation of the president's signature
healthcare reform, known as Obamacare.
Obama began his remarks at The State University of New York
with an attack on Republicans for continuing their quest to
repeal the health law. Republican lawmakers are considering
using an upcoming showdown over the U.S. borrowing limit as
leverage to delay the law's implementation.
But his main focus was education. Obama wants to bring down
tuition costs at U.S. colleges and universities, which have
skyrocketed, forcing students and families to take on more debt
to afford a college degree.
"At a time when a higher education has never been more
important or more expensive, too many students are facing a
choice that they should never have to make," Obama said.
"Either they say no to college, and pay the price for not
getting a degree ... or you do what it takes to go to college,
but then you run the risk that you won't be able to pay it off
because you've got so much debt."
The average annual cost of in-state tuition and fees for
2013 at four-year public universities was $8,655, up 4.8 percent
from 2012, according to a survey from the College Board released
this month.
Private colleges and universities are vastly more expensive.
The federal government provides more than $150 billion in
student financial aid each year, and typically that aid has been
based on enrollment figures, not the value of the education.
REPUBLICAN CONCERNS
John Kline, the Republican chairman of the House of
Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce,
expressed reservations about Obama's plan.
"I remain concerned that imposing an arbitrary college
ranking system could curtail the very innovation we hope to
encourage - and even lead to federal price controls," he said in
a statement.
Andrew Kelly, director of the Center on Higher Education at
the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said the
president's proposals could motivate institutions to make some
changes. But he said higher education lobbyists and some
lawmakers may argue such a system could create a great disparity
among colleges.
"The political fight is going to be very interesting," he
said.
Secretary of Education Arne Duncan told reporters traveling
with Obama on Air Force One earlier on Thursday that the system
would still leave aid options open for students who chose
pricier institutions.
"Folks will still have choice, but we want to make sure that
good actors are being rewarded," he said.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics,
the total cost of higher education - including tuition, room and
board - for undergraduates at four-year public institutions
ballooned 73 percent to an average of $15,900 per year in 2011
compared to 2001.
Americans now owe about $1.2 trillion in student loan debt,
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates. Obama said
that debt was crippling to the U.S. economy.
If costs put college out of reach for too many young people,
the United States could find itself at a disadvantage compared
to other countries.
Obama earlier this month signed legislation that reversed a
big hike in student loan interest rates and will tie future
rates to fluctuations in the 10-year Treasury note. The bill was
hammered out in intensive negotiations with lawmakers.
Over the last five years, the president has rolled out a
number of college affordability initiatives, including
increasing Pell Grant aid to low-income students, steps to
encourage colleges to be more transparent about costs, and
awarding grants to states and institutions that work to bring
costs down.