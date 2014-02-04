WASHINGTON Feb 4 President Barack Obama is set
to announce on Tuesday that private companies have agreed to
give more than $750 million in devices, software and wireless
service to U.S. students, part of Obama's pledge to help
modernize classrooms.
The corporate donations come as the Federal Communications
Commission said it would spend $2 billion over two year to
upgrade Internet speed and quality in schools and libraries.
Obama will speak about the effort at Buck Lodge Middle
School in Adelphi, Maryland, where students use tablets for
their lessons.
"What this really does is give us the potential to
revolutionize how teaching and learning happen in the
classroom," said Cecilia Muñoz, director of the White House
Domestic Policy Council, in a conference call with reporters.
Among the corporate pledges are free iPads for poor schools
from Apple Inc, free software from Autodesk Inc
, marked-down software from Microsoft Corp, and
donations of wireless services from AT&T Inc, Sprint Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc, the White House
said.
There was no projection of how many students would benefit
from the donations. "It's quite safe to say millions and
millions of young people will be in some way impacted," said
Gene Sperling, Obama's top economic advisor.