By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 5 The Obama administration
enlisted the help of First Lady Michelle Obama in an effort to
ensure that low- and middle-income families get access to
federal aid to help them pay for college.
She urged students and their parents on Wednesday to take
advantage of a form known as the Free Application for Federal
Student Aid, or FAFSA. The form is used to determine eligibility
for the different types of financial aid, including grants,
loans and federal work-study programs.
"Unfortunately, too many students don't even bother to apply
for college because they don't think they'll ever be able to
afford it, and so they just walk away from the opportunity
without getting any advice or seeking any support," Obama told
students at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia.
Obama, who has often spoken of how she relied on student
loans to pay for her undergraduate education at Princeton
University, said she filled out the FAFSA form with the help of
her mother, and worked at a daycare center while in college
through the work-study program.
She urged the students to work with their parents and
teachers to fill out the forms as early as possible.
The effort to boost applications for college financial aid
is part of a domestic policy agenda President Barack Obama
unveiled in his State of the Union address last month that
focuses on boosting upward mobility in the U.S. economy.
Last year, only half of the country's high school seniors
filled out the FAFSA form, according to the Department of
Education. Many of those who did not were from poor families.
Higher education experts have said the complexity of the
financial aid process discourages many eligible students and
families from applying.
"There is compelling evidence that getting help with that
form and filing the FAFSA can increase college attendance," said
William Doyle a professor of public policy and higher education
at Vanderbilt University who has written about FAFSA. "It's
particularly important to establish early the awareness of
financial aid."
Education Secretary Arne Duncan, who also attended the
event, said his department tried to streamline the application
process by cutting down the number of questions on the form and
by using a tool that retrieves financial information from
applicants' tax returns.
Duncan said that he hoped some day to eliminate FAFSA forms
and instead switch to a system based on tax returns.