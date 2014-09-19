By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 19
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice
President Joe Biden, who have long talked about the need to curb sexual assault
at universities, will get some help on Friday from some people who young adults
actually listen to: celebrities and athletes.
In its latest effort to help college campuses tackle the issue, the White
House is relying on a combination of the National Collegiate Athletic
Association, social media and star power to spread its message aimed at
preventing and coping with such assaults.
Television actors Jon Hamm and Kerry Washington, hip-hop artist Common and
NBA basketball player Kevin Love are among the celebrities promoting the public
awareness campaign, called "It's On Us."
The stars are featured in videos set to air at college sporting events and
across the Internet, the White House said. Companies including video game maker
Electronic Arts Inc and media giant Viacom Inc are also on board
to spread the message on Facebook, Twitter and cable television.
"We ... want to make sure that it's clear to people all across the country,
on campuses in particular, that it's on all of us to take responsibility for
combating and eliminating sexual violence on college campuses," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest told MSNBC on Friday.
"From teachers and coaches to students to fraternity brothers and sorority
sisters, it's on us to speak up," he said shortly before Obama and Biden were
due to formally unveil the media effort.
Almost one in five women, according to U.S. statistics, have been victims of
sexual assault. Among those, nearly 40 percent were first assaulted between the
ages 18 and 24. In comparison, one in 71 men have reported being raped at some
point in their lives, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.
The campaign comes as the National Football League struggles to cope with a
series of alleged assaults by players.
The furor has touched college sports as well. This week, Florida State
University benched its top quarterback - for half a game - after he shouted an
obscene sexual phrase.
White House officials hope spreading the anti-assault message at sporting
events to help reach younger adults.
One video on the campaign website (www.itsonus.org) includes actors Mayim
Bialik and Rose Byrne, comedian Joel McHale, and musicians Questlove and Randy
Jackson. Biden and Obama also speak in the clip.
