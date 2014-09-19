(Adds Obama and Biden quotes, details from event)
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice
President Joe Biden, who have long talked about the need to curb sexual assault
at universities, got some help on Friday from the people many young adults
actually listen to: celebrities and athletes.
In its latest effort to help college campuses confront the issue, the White
House is relying on a combination of the National Collegiate Athletic
Association, social media and star power to spread its message aimed at
preventing and coping with such assaults.
Television actors Jon Hamm and Kerry Washington, hip-hop artist Common and
NBA basketball player Kevin Love are among those promoting the public awareness
campaign, called "It's On Us."
At a star-studded event at the White House's East Room, Obama called rape
and sexual assaults "unacceptable" and asked coaches, teachers and bystanders -
especially men - to step up to prevent such violence.
"It's not just OK to intervene, it is your responsibility," he said.
The celebrities are featured in videos set to air at college sporting events
and across the Internet, the White House said. Companies including videogame
maker Electronic Arts Inc and media giant Viacom Inc are also on
board to spread the message through Facebook, Twitter and cable television.
Almost one in five women have been victims of sexual assault, according to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among those, nearly 40
percent were first assaulted between the ages 18 and 24. In comparison, one in
71 men have reported being raped at some point in their lives, CDC data showed.
The campaign comes as the National Football League grapples with a series of
alleged assaults by players. The furor has touched college
sports as well, with Florida State University this week benching its top
quarterback - for half a game - after he shouted an obscene sexual phrase.
"There's no doubt that colleges and universities need to step up their
game," said Biden, who as a senator successfully championed the Violence Against
Women Act that celebrated its 20th anniversary this month.
On Friday, thousands of Twitter posts began circulating from the stars
involved, retweeted by their fans. "Join the fight+help stop sexual assault,"
Washington wrote.
One video on the campaign website includes actor Mayim Bialik, comedian Joel
McHale, and musician Questlove. Biden and Obama also speak at the end of the
clip.
