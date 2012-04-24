ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 24 The White House
said on Tuesday that it was reviewing whether a small business
tax loophole should be closed to pay for an extension of low
interest rates on student loans that President Barack Obama
wants Congress to deliver.
The loophole allows some shareholder-employees
of so-called "S corporations" to avoid paying the Medicare
payroll tax on their earnings.
"We've certainly been in discussions with senators about
that - that is certainly an option that is a good potential
option," said White House press secretary Jay Carney traveling
with Obama. "It meets the standard we set that we cannot pay for
it in a way that harms students."
Obama was heading to North Carolina on the first leg of a
tour of three battleground election states in which he will urge
Congress to stop interest rates from rising on 7.4 million
students. The action could appeal to middle class and younger
voters vital to his hopes for re-election in November.
Carney said that closing the tax loophole was among a
variety of potential ways to pay for the estimated $6 billion
cost of a one-year extension of the loan rates, which otherwise
will double on July 1 to 6.8 percent.
An S-Corporation does not pay corporate taxes but passes
income through to the individual shareholders, who can report it
as profits rather than wages in order to lower their tax burden.
It is sometimes called the "John Edwards" loophole after the
former Democratic vice presidential nominee, who formed an
S-Corporation in the 1990s when he was a trial lawyer.