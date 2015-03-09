WASHINGTON, March 8 President Barack Obama on
Monday will announce a program to provide more Americans with
the training needed to secure jobs in the high-technology
industry, the White House said.
The initiative, which Obama will detail at a National League
of Cities conference in Washington, will include "collaboration
with local government leaders - working with each other and with
national employers - that are committed to expanding access to
tech jobs in their communities," the White House statement said
on Sunday.
The statement added there were more than 500,000 job
openings in such fields as software development and
cybersecurity and that the average salary in jobs requiring
information technology skills was 50 percent higher than the
average private-sector job in the United States.
"Helping more Americans train and connect to these jobs is a
key element of the President's middle-class economics agenda,"
the White House statement said.
The Obama administration has been promoting its efforts to
boost the middle class and increase opportunity as the economy
grows and unemployment falls.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 295,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, as the U.S. unemployment rate dropped
two-tenths of a percentage point to 5.5 percent in February, the
lowest level since May 2008.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)