WASHINGTON Oct 15 Vice President Joe Biden will
meet with human resource officers from major U.S. companies at
the White House on Wednesday to discuss changes to hiring
practices aimed at improving employment prospects for people
who have been out of work for a while.
Officials from companies such as Citigroup, CVS
Caremark, Boeing and Dow Chemical will
talk about steps they have taken when they meet with Biden,
Labor Secretary Tom Perez, and Jeff Zients, head of President
Barack Obama's National Economic Council, the White House said.
Perez also will announce $170 million in 23 grants to help
train people from the ranks of the long-term unemployed and
match them with jobs.
Zients told reporters that qualified people who have a gap
on their resume can face "significant artificial barriers" with
certain screening practices used to sort through resumes.
"It's a vicious cycle, as the long-term unemployed are less
likely to be offered a job even when they have the exact same
resume and qualifications as other applicants," Zients said on a
conference call.
Earlier this year, about 300 companies agreed to tweak their
screening, advertising, interviewing and training practices so
that candidates who had been out of work for months were not
automatically excluded from opportunities.
For example, the White House said Frontier Communications
hired more than 250 people from the ranks of the
long-term unemployed since January - representing about 20
percent of the company's hires - because it stopped using resume
screens.
Progress has been made, Zients said, noting the number of
long-term unemployed people has dropped by 900,000 since
December.
More than 2.95 million Americans have been out of work for
27 weeks or more, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That's less than half of the peak seen in 2010 and 2011, after
the recession hit.
But the long-term unemployment rate, at 1.9 percent, remains
twice its historic level, Zients said.
"There are still too many people who want to work who
haven't been able to find a job for a long period of time," he
said.
