* Crude outages in Sudan, Yemen, Syria a concern
* Looking to ease refinery bottlenecks
* Attorney General looking at potential speculation
WASHINGTON, March 6 President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday he is concerned about oil output around the
world as gasoline prices soar and is looking to ease bottlenecks
at U.S. refineries to help ease prices at home.
Republicans have slammed Obama for oil prices that are
trading at more than $100 a barrel in New York ahead of
November's presidential election, saying he needs to open up
more domestic drilling.
"We are concerned about what's happening in terms of
production around the world, it's not just what's happening in
the Gulf," Obama said at a White House press conference. He was
concerned about oil supply outages in South Sudan and other
places, he added.
Last week a U.S. Energy Information Administration report on
sanctions on Iran said outages in Yemen, Syria and the North Sea
have tightened oil markets over the last two months.
On Tuesday the agency said several outages in countries that
are not members of OPEC have intensified over the last two
months, leading to an average of about 1 million barrels per day
offline in February.
U.S. oil output is growing for the first time in many years
as drilling technologies spark a boom in North Dakota and other
places.
Still, prices are rising on tension over the sanctions and
average U.S. gasoline hit nearly $3.77 a gallon on Tuesday and
have risen about a penny a day over the last month.
"I want gas prices lower because they hurt families," Obama
said. "A lot of folks are already operating on the margins right
now."
Obama reiterated there are no quick fixes to high motor fuel
prices, but a combination of measures to reduce oil demand, find
new crude sources, and develop new alternative fuels can help
manage price spikes over the long run.
He said the administration is also paying attention to
potential speculation in oil markets and he has asked Attorney
General Eric Holder to "reconstitute a task force that is
examining that."
Previous federal probes of oil market speculation have
uncovered little evidence of wrongdoing. The Federal Trade
Commision concluded last September that high crude oil prices
were behind lofty gasoline prices.
