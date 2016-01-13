(Updates with comment from White House official and reaction)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Jan 12 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday said he would seek changes in the way U.S. oil and coal
resources are managed, prompting a flood of reaction from
environmental groups pushing him to do more to limit fossil fuel
production - and producers anxious about regulatory changes.
"I'm going to push to change the way we manage our oil and
coal resources, so that they better reflect the costs they
impose on taxpayers and our planet," Obama said in his State of
the Union address.
As he enters his final year in office, Obama is looking to
secure his legacy on priorities like curbing climate change. The
White House did not provide details on Tuesday.
"That's an issue I would say, stay tuned for the months
ahead," White House Communications Director Jen Psaki told
reporters during a briefing ahead of the speech.
"This is not a speech where I would expect a 25-page
fact-sheet. This is more talking about his vision and the issues
we need to address," Psaki said.
The Western Energy Alliance, a group that represents oil and
natural gas companies that drill on public lands in the western
states, said it suspected the lack of immediate details meant
that Obama would look for ways to act without Congress.
"He'll close out his term by continuing to issue new rules
through the federal agencies that kill jobs and economic growth
in order to promote his climate change agenda," said Tim Wigley,
the group's president, in a statement.
Environmental groups noted Obama's pledge comes as his
administration works on a new five-year plan for offshore oil
and gas leases. They are also calling for changes to rules for
production of oil and gas on federal lands.
"For far too long, the Interior Department has given away
our publicly owned fossil fuels to mining and drilling companies
without regard for the damage they cause to communities and our
climate," said Annie Leonard, executive director of Greenpeace
USA, in a statement.
