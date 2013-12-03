(Adds background)
By Valerie Volcovici and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Dec 3 President Barack Obama will
see a second top environmental adviser step down when Nancy
Sutley, the chairwoman of the White House Council on
Environmental Quality, departs in February, the White House
confirmed on Tuesday.
Since the start of Obama's first term, Sutley led the
council, which coordinates environmental efforts between federal
agencies and helps develop policy.
"Under her leadership, federal agencies are meeting the
goals I set for them at the beginning of the administration by
using less energy, reducing pollution, and saving taxpayer
dollars," Obama said in a statement.
"Her efforts have made it clear that a healthy environment
and a strong economy aren't mutually exclusive - they can go
hand in hand."
Sutley's departure follows that of Heather Zichal, Obama's
top climate policy adviser, who left the White House last month.
Zichal's deputy, Dan Utech, has now filled that role.
Although the council has played a behind-the-scenes role in
environmental policy during Obama's tenure, the White House said
Sutley was a major architect of Obama's climate plan, which he
announced in June.
Sutley was part of a team that helped Obama craft new fuel
efficiency standards and new standards for carbon pollution from
power plants, the White House said.
An official from the council said she plans to return to her
home in California and will pursue other opportunities in the
environment and energy arena.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Roberta Rampton, editing by
Ros Krasny and Christopher Wilson)