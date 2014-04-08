By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, April 8 The White House and
congressional Republicans blasted each other on Tuesday over
equal pay in a battle for women's votes as Democrats try to hold
the U.S. Senate in the November midterm elections.
President Barack Obama signed an executive order prohibiting
federal contractors from retaliating against employees for
disclosing pay levels to co-workers and attacked Republicans for
opposing broader legislation that would make the practice
illegal for companies nationwide.
Republicans said pay discrimination was already illegal and
predicted the Democrat-supported Paycheck Fairness Act would
prompt frivolous lawsuits and discourage companies from hiring.
The Democratic-led Senate is set to hold a procedural vote
on the measure on Wednesday but even if the legislation clears
that chamber, the Republican-dominated House of Representatives
appears likely to oppose it.
The dispute underscored the importance that both parties
place on women voters in an election year where Democrats fear
losing control of the Senate and Republicans are seeking to
defend their dominance in the House of Representatives.
"I don't know why you would resist the idea that women
should be paid the same as men, and then deny that that's not
always happening out there," Obama said at the White House at an
East Room event filled with women.
"If Republicans in Congress want to prove me wrong, if they
want to show that they, in fact, do care about women being paid
the same as men, then show me. They can start tomorrow. They
can join us in this, the 21st century, and vote yes on the
Paycheck Fairness Act."
Obama cited U.S. Census data that show the average full-time
female worker earned 77 cents for every dollar a man earns. The
U.S. Department of Labor says the gap is tighter, with women in
full-time jobs earning 81 cents for every dollar men earn.
Critics, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business
lobby group, say both figures are misleading.
Other factors also affect the data, such as types of jobs
worked by women, hours worked, and college majors, which affect
whether people get higher- or lower-paying jobs, said Andrew
Biggs, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.
"The idea that there's a 23 percent pay gap between men and
women based on discrimination is flat-out false," he said.
The Republican National Committee accused Obama's party of
playing politics.
"These are the same Democrats who controlled the White House
and Senate for the last five years but always seem to wait for
an election year to push another empty promise," the RNC said in
a memo distributed to reporters.
"The truth is the 'Paycheck Fairness Act' is a desperate
political ploy. And Democrats are cynically betting that
Americans aren't smart enough to know better."
RETALIATION
Support from women helped propel Obama to the White House in
2008 and 2012, and the president frequently recalls that the
first bill he signed into law was the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay
Act, which extended time periods for employees to file claims
for wages lost as a result of discrimination.
Lilly Ledbetter, who fought for back pay after discovering
she had been paid less than her male colleagues for doing the
same job, joined Obama at the event.
Focus on the issue put a spotlight on White House practices,
however, and Obama's chief spokesman Jay Carney was forced to
address data showing a pay gap between men and women working
there. Carney said men and women with the same White House
positions made equal pay.
The White House said Obama's executive order would encourage
transparency by allowing employees of federal contractors to
compare notes on their pay, discover violations and seek
corrective action.
Obama also directed the U.S. secretary of labor to create
regulations that require federal contractors to submit to the
government summary data on employee compensation including
details on gender and race and use that to encourage voluntary
compliance with equal pay laws.
"We know that about half of all workers report that
discussion of wages and salary information is either discouraged
or prohibited, and/or could lead to punishment," said Betsey
Stevenson, a member of the White House Council of Economic
Advisers, in a conference call with reporters on Monday.
"So a lot of workers work under the threat that this could
affect their job, this could cost them their job."
The Paycheck Fairness Act would require employers to show
that any pay disparity between men and women is not
gender-based. AEI's Biggs said that would force employers to
prove a negative.
