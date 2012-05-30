WASHINGTON May 30 President Barack Obama
discussed developments in Europe as well as in Syria on
Wednesday in a video conference with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti, the White House said.
"(The) leaders agreed to continue to consult closely as they
prepare to meet at the G-20 Summit in Mexico next month," the
White House said in a statement, which did not specify what
conclusions were reached about Europe's economic crisis.
"(The) leaders also discussed recent developments in Syria
and their shared perspectives on the importance of ending the
violence of the government against its own people and the
urgency of achieving a political transition," it said.